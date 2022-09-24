McAdam LLC Has $23.23 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $130.48. 4,099,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,066. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

