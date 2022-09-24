McAdam LLC Purchases 6,646 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,646,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,059,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,815. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $115.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

