McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 383.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $31.18. 9,865,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,361. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

