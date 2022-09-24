McAdam LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after buying an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,324,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VOT traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 263,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.