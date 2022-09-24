McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut McPhy Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

McPhy Energy Price Performance

Shares of MPHYF opened at $14.60 on Thursday. McPhy Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

McPhy Energy Company Profile

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

