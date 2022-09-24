Medicalveda Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $190,325.00 (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Medicalveda has a market cap of $190,325.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Medicalveda coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Medicalveda Profile

Medicalveda’s genesis date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com. The official message board for Medicalveda is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Medicalveda

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalveda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medicalveda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

