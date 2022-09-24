MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

