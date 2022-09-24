Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the period. Medpace makes up about 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $9.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.38. 624,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,034. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 520,388 shares of company stock worth $81,752,898 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

