MeetPle (MPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.24 Million

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. MeetPle has a market cap of $49.24 million and approximately $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MeetPle has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One MeetPle coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MeetPle

MeetPle was first traded on December 30th, 2021. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 coins. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MeetPle is meetple.io.

MeetPle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle, a combination of “Meet” and “People,” will be the center of various means of connecting people.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeetPle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MeetPle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MeetPle using one of the exchanges listed above.

