MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a total market capitalization of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MegaCryptoPolis alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MegaCryptoPolis Profile

MegaCryptoPolis’ genesis date was September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MegaCryptoPolis is mcp3d.com.

Buying and Selling MegaCryptoPolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MegaCryptoPolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MegaCryptoPolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MegaCryptoPolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MegaCryptoPolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MegaCryptoPolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.