Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lowered by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 3.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,591,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541,536. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.