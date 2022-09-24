Mineral (MNR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,663.00

Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Mineral has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Mineral has a market capitalization of $572,970.00 and $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mineral

Mineral launched on November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

