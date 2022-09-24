MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) Insider Acquires A$70,928.00 in Stock

MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM – Get Rating) insider Susan (Sue) Murphy bought 99,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,928.00 ($49,600.00).
MMA Offshore Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66.
MMA Offshore Company Profile
