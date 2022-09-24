Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $922,631.52 and $28,884.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,973.91 or 1.00078796 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00060440 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00068298 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

