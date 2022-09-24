Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20,361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

