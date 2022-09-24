moonwolf.io Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,597.00 (WOLF)

moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One moonwolf.io coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, moonwolf.io has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. moonwolf.io has a market cap of $53,664.13 and approximately $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get moonwolf.io alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005838 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About moonwolf.io

moonwolf.io (CRYPTO:WOLF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. moonwolf.io’s official Twitter account is @moonwolf_io.

Buying and Selling moonwolf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WolfCoin is an alterative crypto currency with a block time of 300 seconds and running off the X11 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as moonwolf.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade moonwolf.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy moonwolf.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for moonwolf.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for moonwolf.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.