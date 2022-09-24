Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 614 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 3,215,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

