Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.27.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 3.6 %

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC traded down $17.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.82. 877,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,622. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.