Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:NSA traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

