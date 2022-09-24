Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.01. 46,225,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,090,668. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

