Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

TYL traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.12. 156,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.60 and its 200 day moving average is $376.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.55.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.