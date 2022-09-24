Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 4.1 %

MELI stock traded down $34.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $815.01. The company had a trading volume of 562,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $898.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $896.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,876.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.