Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.76. 3,142,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,982. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16.

