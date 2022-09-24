Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $849,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. 5,960,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

