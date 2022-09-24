Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,175,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $278.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

