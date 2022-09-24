MYCE (MYCE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $288,420.01

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, MYCE has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MYCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MYCE has a market cap of $288,420.01 and $47,843.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MYCE alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002298 BTC.

About MYCE

MYCE (MYCE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2021. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official website is myce.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bloom platform is a service that provides use MYCE in real-life payment areas. MYCE becomes a token that proves itself as real goods, not just the value of stake tokens, and can be used to participate in economic activities in conjunction with utility tokens (BOUT) and other network blockchains. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MYCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MYCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.