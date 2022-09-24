MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYTE. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.63.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of MYTE stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 0.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
