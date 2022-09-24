MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYTE. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 0.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 99,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.