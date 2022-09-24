Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $15.13 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,113.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00625512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00629514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00262123 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00052843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.