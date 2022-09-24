National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,043 ($12.60) and last traded at GBX 1,037 ($12.53). Approximately 9,816,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,019 ($12.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

National Grid Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.90. The company has a market cap of £37.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,711.67.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

