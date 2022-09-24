Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0398 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000855 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,484,753 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

