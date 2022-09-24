NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.81

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.81 and traded as high as $39.89. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 95,782 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,201,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

