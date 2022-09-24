nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.98 on Thursday. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,021,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in nCino by 2.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

