Neoteric Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47,145.21 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar. Neoteric has a market cap of $47,145.21 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Neoteric Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
