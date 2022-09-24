New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.47). Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 7,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.85. The company has a market cap of £86.65 million and a P/E ratio of 451.85.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

