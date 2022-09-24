Newton Reaches One Day Volume of $570,378.00 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Newton has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $23.00 million and $570,378.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

