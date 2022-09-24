NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 1,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

NEXTDC Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

About NEXTDC

(Get Rating)

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.