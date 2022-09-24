NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $82.52. 6,719,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

