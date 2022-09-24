NFTPad (NFTPAD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12,893.06

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. NFTPad has a total market cap of $12,893.06 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One NFTPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011189 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About NFTPad
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NFTPad
