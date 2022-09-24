NitroEX (NTX) Price Hits $0.0002

NitroEX (NTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, NitroEX has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One NitroEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NitroEX has a total market cap of $612,537.36 and $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NitroEX

NitroEX’s genesis date was April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NitroEX’s official website is www.nitroex.io.

Buying and Selling NitroEX

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NitroEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

