Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 2,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nordex from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.