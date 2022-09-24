Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 3.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

NSC stock traded down $7.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.65. 1,410,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $216.03 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.