Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.09.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

