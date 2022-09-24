Norway Savings Bank Sells 216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $131.26 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.