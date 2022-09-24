Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $130.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

