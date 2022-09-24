Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock remained flat at $8.53 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 618,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,612. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

