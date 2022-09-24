OMG Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.76 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00009176 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $243.47 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00093396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00032083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omisego.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

