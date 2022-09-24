Omni Hits Market Capitalization of $909,394.13 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00008363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $909,394.13 and $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00283763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001150 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017417 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,373 coins and its circulating supply is 563,057 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.