Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 13,372 shares traded.

Omnitek Engineering Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

