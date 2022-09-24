ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an initiates rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. ON has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ON by 159.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON in the first quarter worth about $142,069,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

