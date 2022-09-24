One Share Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (ONS)

One Share (ONS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Share has a total market capitalization of $208,677.00 and $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One One Share coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00008982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

One Share Profile

One Share launched on December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance.

One Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

